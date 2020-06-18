Quarantine to be eased from June 28

The 14-day quarantine will be eased in a matter of days, opening up holidays for British nationals after months stuck at home, according to a senior Tory MP.

Treasurer of the 1922 Committee and Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told BBC’s Today programme: “By June 28 or thereabouts we will have had some negotiations on air corridors with countries that have lower rates than ours.”

He proceeded to say it does not produce a lot of “rational sense” to quarantine countries with lower illness rates compared to the UK only at that late stage of the pandemic.

“If we’re going to do it, we should’ve done it much earlier. But there we’re. We’ve first got it. But I believe it will be eased from June 28 or thereabouts,” that he said.

This comes as President Macron makes a state visit to great britain today. Speaking on BBC Breakfast today, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab raised hopes of a UK/France ‘air bridge’.

“We want to open up as soon as we safely and responsibly can and we will look at all the mechanisms to do so and of course we’ll have a good conversation with the French,” that he said. “I’ll be in Berlin tomorrow so we’re talking to all of our European partners about these things.”

Follow all today’s travel news below.