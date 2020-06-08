Quarantine fatigue is real. Here’s how to overcome it

This unintentional phenomenon is “caution fatigue” — and you also have the human brain to blame.

Fast-forward three months, and that sense of immediacy may have faded. Caution fatigue “occurs when people show low motivation or energy to comply with safety guidelines,” said Jacqueline Gollan, who holds two professorships at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine: one in psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and still another in obstetrics and gynecology.

“It’s reflected when we become impatient with warnings, or we don’t believe the warnings to be real or relevant, or we de-emphasize the actual risk,” she added. “And in doing that, we then bend rules or stop safety behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.”

Caution fatigue has been observed in previous or everyday activity situations, such as for example when you ignore an alarm of some kind and don’t simply take it seriously because you’ve heard it before. This mental state happens for a few reasons, including chronic stress, decreased sensitivity to warnings and the inability to process new information with others.

You can combat quarantine fatigue with self-care , conversations with family members and shifting your mind-set so following guidelines seems rewarding as opposed to dreadful.

Adapting to threats

Caution fatigue can be a consequence of a decreased sensitivity to repeated warnings, Gollan said.

The amygdala, the region of the brain that registers fear, activates whenever we see or hear a threat (or information about the pandemic). When our brains perceive threats, fear is communicated through the body via stress hormones and the sympathetic nervous system, or our fight-or-flight response.

“So the amygdala is important because it determines the relative importance of the threat,” Gollan said.

Now the brain’s alarm system moved off, so it has prepared the human body to sort itself out and respond to questions like, “Do I get more groceries today?” or “Do I meet with those friends?” Enter the hippocampus, which is connected to the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex. It helps mental performance assess the context of a perceived threat and whether it’s real, Gollan said.

“They basically assign the context of how wiping down the groceries initially was important, however now not so much,” Gollan said. “And so they really put the brakes on it … to sort of reduce steadily the amygdala concern with reactivity.

“So the front part of the brain, the thinking part, says, ‘Hey, emotions. It’s OK. You don’t have to do that right now,'” she added. “We use these processes basically to create a sense of control.”

This perception of control as a means to manage threats will make you well informed about the items that once scared you, because you’re now reassured that you are safe. Consider a horror movie, for instance — seeing it the next or third time isn’t nearly as scary since the first time you watched it.

“There’s a way people may create a context that assumes that it’s not important,” Gollan said. “They don’t see anybody sick around them. They don’t know what’s going on, so why would they pay attention to it? So they may assume a sense of confidence or a perception of control to … confront the situations that are actually risky.”

Our brains adjust the perception of the alarms to reduce the stress, so then it takes longer to respond to the warning or we ignore it. You may disinfect some groceries however, not all or simply wash the hands occasionally.

Information overload

Caution fatigue also comes from cognitive challenges, said Eric Zillmer, a professor of neuropsychology at Drexel University in Pennsylvania.

“Almost all of America is being confronted with an ambiguous, complex problem-solving situation,” that he added. “We’ve never been through anything like this, so it’s ambiguous.”

the brain region that helps us contextualize information by processing intuition or social cues. Learning with people would help us process and absolutely reinforce responsible behaviors. The brain’s method of processing new details is more difficult now because the way of obtaining them is mostly digital. Because of social isolation , we can’t rely onthe brain region that helps us contextualize information by processing intuition or social cues. Learning with people would help us process and absolutely reinforce responsible behaviors.

We’re trying to manage new, competing and ubiquitous information we haven’t yet internalized, like we have worries through traffic. It does not help that the rules are always changing, or that rules and reopening phases are different on the federal, state, local and personal levels. Or that we really do not even like rules to start with.

We also have not had the full time to turn safety techniques into habits. Since our brains like consistency, every one of these factors may render following guidelines exhausting and a moot point.

An excess of information can make it hard to adequately browse the environment, comprehend what’s a real threat and whether you’re doing enough to address it.

Mitigate information overload by only reading relevant, credible information from the few sources to think of a balanced standpoint about what to do.

Make safety techniques into habits by establishing visual cues — for example, set see your face mask on a dining table by the entranceway to remind yourself to put it on before you leave.

Social processing is imperfect today, but it can help to talk with relatives and buddies about what they think and what makes sense.

“Then when you’re confronted with the situation that you need to solve, you have many more tools in your toolbox,” Zillmer said.

Reduce your stress

Heightened or newfound anxiety and depression will make you feel hopeless or depleted.

With unemployment or family struggles, the increased stress leads to changes in how our brains function and how we behave.

“If I have to go out and survive, I may pay less attention to my health and those safety precautions, because I’m not focused on that,” Gollan said.

Stress also makes it easier to forget things. Even if there’s a possibility of getting sick, being too exhausted are able to keep us from putting the brakes on currently inappropriate situations since doing so would require effort.

“Complex decisions require a lot of energy and we can get tired when making those decisions about which risks are worth taking versus the rewards that we get,” Gollan said.

Reduce your stress by practicing self-care: When it is possible to, exercise, cook a warm meal on your own or meditate

Work on the values that help you feel great about your self, Zillmer said. Feeling good is incompatible with anxiety and sadness, which can cause caution fatigue can stem from .

Shift your mindset

You can not usually reproduce the initial survival instincts that kicked in at the start of the virus outbreak given that we’re well past that first wave of awareness. So making smarter decisions also involves rearranging how you perceive risk and reward in order that safety precautions no longer seem dreadful.

Fear is no longer the motivation, and that means you need still another source of inspiration.

Ask yourself, “What’s the reward I get for the choices that I make relative to what I’m giving up?”

Maybe the reward is your wellbeing, or altruistically the health of your household or the others. Or it’s that you’ve mastered staying safe during the pandemic.

Figuring out how you can safely do some part of your normal routine can give the human brain something else to control besides limiting your reactions to threats. And you can still feel accountable for your health.