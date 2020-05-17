Quarantine: ‘Closing our borders to all will be closing Britain to business,’ says Heathrow

As the federal government prepares to announce obligatory 14-day quarantine for arrivals from overseas, the UK’s greatest airport has warned: “Closing our borders to all will be closing Britain to business.”

Heathrow airport’s chief govt, John Holland-Kaye, informed Sky News: “This is not only about occurring vacation. Aviation is the lifeblood of UK.

“We have gone from serving round 1 / 4 of one million passengers daily to round 5 or 6 thousand.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines





“Quarantine cannot be in place for more than a relatively short amount of time if we are going to get the economy moving again.”

The prime minister introduced the plan for 14 days of self-isolation per week in the past. But the Home Office has offered no particulars of when quarantine will begin, how lengthy it will final and the way it will work.

Read extra

The authorities says: “The scientific recommendation exhibits that when home transmission is excessive, instances from overseas signify a small quantity of the general complete and make no vital distinction to the epidemic.

“Now that domestic transmission within the UK is coming under control, and other countries begin to lift lockdown measures, it is the right time to prepare new measures at the border.”

Mr Holland-Kaye appeared to urge that the rule requiring 14 days of self-isolation ought to keep in place now not than June.

He stated: “We should be thinking about the next phase in a month or so’s time as we start to see the infection is coming down in this country.”

Also on Sky News, the director-general of the CBI, Carolyn Fairbairn, referred to as for coronavirus testing on arrival.

“We see Vienna and Hong Kong introducing testing at airports instead to quarantine.

“We do ask the government to think very carefully about how this [quarantine] is introduced so it doesn’t put the brakes on our fragile economy.”

“We’re an island economy, we are service-based. I’ve been hearing from businesses in aerospace in manufacturing who are really worried about this potential quarantine.”

Michael O’Leary, chief govt of Ryanair, informed The Independent: “The quarantine is hopelessly unimplementable and unpoliceable.

“People will either observe it or not observe it as they so choose.”

Heathrow airport is to introduce thermal imaging for arriving passenger later this week, and will provide face masks to all travellers.

The airport’s chief govt insisted that the controversial third runway at Heathrow ought to go forward, regardless of the collapse of air journey and impending worldwide recession.

Mr Holland-Kaye stated: “The UK is a a global trading nation and we will desperately need that third runway within the next 10 to 15 years – which is about the length of time we need to build it.”