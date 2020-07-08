Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 Plus is its most powerful mobile chip

Qualcomm has announced a refreshed version of its flagship Snapdragon 865 processor called the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is made to boost performance by nearly 10 % for gaming and AI applications.

There are three key improvements of the Snapdragon 865 Plus from the stock standard 865:

The Kryo 585 CPU has already established its clock speed boosted up to a maximum of 3.1GHz, which is 10 percent greater than the standard 865

The Adreno 650 GPU offers 10 percent faster graphics rendering

Newly added compatibility for Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 connectivity suite, that your company says supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6Gbps

It’s a similar refresh to last year’s Snapdragon 855 Plus model, which offered improvements to CPU and GPU performance for gaming set alongside the regular 855. It entails that Qualcomm isn’t utilizing the midyear refresh to add the most anticipated upgrade to the Snapdragon 865: integrating the Snapdragon X55 modem into the main chipset rather than requiring another component within the phone (which takes up more space and will impact battery life). Unfortunately, it seems like that improvement must wait for Qualcomm’s 2021 flagship, at the first.

For the most part, the Snapdragon 855 Plus tended to pop-up in gaming-focused Android phones, like the Asus ROG Phone II, the Nubia Red Magic 3, and the Black Shark 2 Pro, although it also was in more main-stream devices just like the OnePlus 7T Pro, too. So far, it appears like the Snapdragon 865 Plus will keep on that gaming emphasis, with Asus announcing that its upcoming ROG Phone III will feature the new chip, while Lenovo says that it’ll appear in new Legion-branded devices later in 2010.

Qualcomm says that the first Snapdragon 865 Plus phones will undoubtedly be officially announced starting in Q3, so don’t be prepared to see it appearing in upcoming flagships just like the Galaxy Note 20 as of this time.