Qualcomm’s new FastConnect chips bring blazing fast Wi-Fi 6E, BT5.2 with high quality audio

Earlier this yr the FCC allowed the 6GHz band for use for Wi-Fi, this was dubbed Wi-Fi 6E. Now Qualcommm unveiled its first two 6E modems geared toward cell functions  the FastConnect 6900 and 6700.

Wi-Fi 6E can use virtually 1,200MHz of spectrum, a major enlargement of what was already obtainable. Better but, the spectrum is recent, that’s there aren’t any legacy units getting in the way in which. This additionally implies that the spectrum is contiguous (it doesnt need to go round legacy stuff), so it may possibly match a whopping seven 160 MHz channels  the 5 GHz band has room for less than two.

That doesnt imply were leaving 5GHz behind. The FastConnect 6900 helps 4-stream (2×2 + 2×2) Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) operation, permitting it to mix a 2×2 6 GHz connection with a 2×2 5 GHz connection.

The result’s peak speeds of three.6 Gbps, which can provide 5G a run for its cash. The FastConnect 6700 lacks the DBS mode, nevertheless it nonetheless loads fast and might theoretically attain speeds of two.9 Gbps.

Qualcomm is promising very low latency connections with Wi-Fi 6E. Were speaking sub-Three ms, which will probably be a boon for wi-fi VR and AR functions. This is partially because of the 6 GHz band being free from interference and partially because of Qualcomm-developed applied sciences.

The two FastConnect modems additionally promise game-changing enhancements with Bluetooth 5.2. Both assist Dual Bluetooth Antenna configurations for elevated reliability and pace.

With aptX Adaptive, Bluetooth audio can go as much as 96 kHz, which the corporate believes will ship quality equal to wired headphones. Theres additionally aptX Voice, which delivers 32 kHz bandwidth (present HD Voice will get half that, 16 kHz).

Qualcomm will ship samples of the FastConnect 6700 and 6900 chips to producers later this yr, count on to see the primary telephones to make use of them in early 2021. Of course, youll want a Wi-Fi 6E router to go with the new telephones, Qualcomm has chips for these too.

