Qualcomm’s 8cx Gen 2 5G processor promises a new wave of better ARM-based laptops

It’s been practically 2 years because Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 8cx, its flagship ARM processor for Windows laptops, however at IFA 2020, the business is revealing its follower: the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, which promises some incremental enhancements over the initial.

Qualcomm wasn’t too upcoming about what particular efficiency enhancements the 8cx Gen 2 will provide over its predecessor beyond stating that it would supply “generational performance and efficiency gains.”

However, Qualcomm is really thinking about revealing that the new 8cx Gen 2 chipset is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Intel’s standard systems. It declares that the 8cx Gen 2 provides considerable efficiency gains over both a equivalent 10th Gen Core i5 chip from Intel in addition to Intel’s Lakefield chips (which are suggested to straight challenge Qualcomm’s laptop computer efforts, and even make use of a comparable hybrid core system.)

The 8cx Gen 2 likewise provides better battery life, with Qualcomm appealing not simply a complete day’s worth of work off a single charge however over 25 constant hours of usage, enough for “multiple days of battery life”– an outstanding accomplishment, presuming it in fact holds up in the real life.

Other new functions on the 8cx …