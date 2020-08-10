Qualcomm tries to persuade the US government to let it sell chips to Huawei

With Huawei’s sanctions from the US government in location, the business can’t make chips of its own so it’s required to source its SoCs from other makers, such as MediaTek, Samsung andQualcomm Even Huawei stated that the Mate 40- series may be the last mobile phones to work on an internal Kirin chipset. That’s why Qualcomm sees this as a chance to begin lobbying the US government so it would let it make chips for Huawei.

In its discussion, Qualcomm states that Huawei will eventually be able to source its hardware to make 5G phones in the future and in doing so, it may look for collaboration with other, non-US business like Samsung and MediaTek. In reality, reports recommend that Huawei is checking out a collaboration with MediaTek in2020 Qualcomm would then lose about $8 billion a year in a missed out on chance.

The 2 tech giants have actually operated in the past and continue to work as Qualcomm is supplying low-end to mid-range chips for a few of Huawei’s phones however never ever has the latter utilized Qualcomm’s chips for its high-end mobile phones.

