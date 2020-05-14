Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei back EVC codec for future 4K and 8K videos

Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei  three of the largest smartphone chipset makers on the planet  have agreed to assist the MPEG-5 Essential Video Coding normal (EVC). The three giants will supply related patents beneath FRAND phrases.

EVC has a royalty-free base model in addition to numerous non-compulsory enhancements (which can price cash to license, however may be disabled individually). The normal guarantees increased compression and higher effectivity for 4K videos and will assist deliver wider distribution to 8K, VR and AR content material.

Currently, EVC can match the video high quality of the older H.264 whereas file sizes are 31% smaller (this interprets to decrease bandwidth necessities for streaming too). This is pretty near what H.265 gives and the royalty-bearing options can drop file sizes much more.

EVC might be an alternative choice to Versatile Video Coding (H.266), the successor to H.265 that’s fairly widespread on smartphones (particularly with 4K and now 8K video seize). The drawback with that’s that theres a licensing charge that producers pay for each gadget they promote with H.265 (and within the future, 266) assist.

Another various is AV1, an open supply royalty-free codec. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 already helps it, as do the newest Samsung QLED TVs. However, the Exynos 990, Snapdragon 865 and Apple A13 lack assist (Apple did be part of the alliance, although).

YouTube and Netflix are already testing streaming AV1 video, however software program decoding sometimes places an excessive amount of pressure on a cellphones battery so a {hardware} decoder is a should. By the way in which, theres additionally AVIF  the AV1 equal of HEIF images, so codec assist extends past video.

Source