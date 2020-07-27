Qualcomm presents its new Quick Charge 5 technology

Quick Charge technology was very first presented back in 2013, and ever since, we have actually gotten faster-charging speeds and more power with every upgrade. Now, Qualcomm is revealing its most recent Quick Charge 5 technology, which will end up being the world’s fastest business charging option.

The new Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is much better and faster than anything we have actually seen up until now. This new technology will let you charge your gadget from absolutely no to half in 5 minutes, and from absolutely no to complete charge in under fifteen minutes. This equates to 10 times faster than the initial Quick Charge technology and 4 times faster than Quick Charge 4.

“The world’s very first commercially practical quick charging platform to support more than 100 W charging power in a mobile phone, Quick Charge 5 is crafted to enable users to charge gadgets from 0 to 50 percent battery power in simply 5 minutes– representing the fastest smart phone charging abilities readily available.

“Quick Charge 5 sets a new standard for charging performance by charging up to four times faster than the previous generation. While Quick Charge 5 charges devices at blazing fast speeds, it also keeps extreme safety measures in mind; Quick Charge 5 incorporates 12 separate voltage, current, and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V.”

It likewise functions Dual Charge, a new battery technology that will provide you two times the voltage and two times the speed. At the exact same time, it likewise assists you keep temperature levels as much as 10 degrees cooler when compared to the previous generation. This new technology is likewise seventy percent more power-efficient. Its wise recognition of adapter abilities assists it provide the ideal quantity of power to nearly every gadget considering that it is in reverse suitable with previous generations of Quick Charge and gadgets powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

“Quick Charge technology is the industry leading fast-charging method, available on more than 1,200 mobile devices, accessories, and controllers – ranging from car adapters to docking stations – and unifying the handset and laptop charging ecosystem. Backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platform,”