Qualcomm lobbies U.S. to sell chips for Huawei 5G phones: WSJ By Reuters

(Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:-RRB- Inc is lobbying the U.S. federal government to withdraw constraints on sale of parts to Huawei Technologies Co [HWT.UL], after the Chinese business was blacklisted by the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Qualcomm is lobbying to sell chips to Huawei that the Chinese business would consist of in its 5G phones, according to the report, pointing out a discussion by Qualcomm.

With these constraints, the U.S. has actually handed Qualcomm’s foreign rivals a market worth as much as $8 billion each year, the report stated.

Qualcomm did not instantly respond to a Reuters demand for remark.

The business dealt with a licensing conflict with Huawei last month, which will pay Qualcomm a catch-up payment of $1.8 billion in the financial 4th quarter.