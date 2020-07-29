Qualcomm hints at a slight delay in the debut of Apple’s 5G iPhones

Apple is anticipated to launch a overall of 4 brand-new iPhone 12 series gadgets– some of them using 5G assistance– later on this year. While reports of a postponed launch due to the coronavirus pandemic have actually been making rounds for a while, Qualcomm’s most current profits report discusses a delay in the arrival of a “global 5G flagship phone.”

In the quarterly profits report for Q3 2020, Qualcomm highlights a prospective impact on the income projections due to the “impact of the delay of a 5G flagship phone launch” in the business’s monetary assistance. Even though the Qualcomm report does not point out a name, experts think the flagship 5G gadget in concern is the iPhone 12 series.

But based on Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala, the delay may be short. “We’re seeing a partial impact from the delay of a flagship phone launch. And so what we’ve seen is a slight delay that pushes some of the units out from the September quarter to the December quarter for us,” Palkhiwala was priced estimate as stating by Reuters



