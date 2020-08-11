Qualcomm handed a huge win as US court overturns the ‘no-license, no-chips’ antitrust ruling

For a moment there, it looked like Qualcomm would have to stop forcing phone makers to pay an additional licensing fee for its patents in order to get shipments of modem and processor chips for their gadgets — as a US judge ruled that “no-license, no chips” practice was anti-competitive in May 2019. But today, the Ninth Circuit threw out that verdict entirely, giving Qualcomm a huge win just as we’re entering the 5G cellular era.

According to the ruling (you can see the most important bits in the tweet below), Judge Callahan disagreed with the Federal Trade Commission’s core argument that Qualcomm was pushing out rival chipmakers by effectively adding a tax whenever phone makers bought rival chips, forcing them to pay royalties for Qualcomm’s standards-essential patents even when they weren’t using Qualcomm products — which, the FTC argued, made rival products seem more expensive than the bundles of chips and patents that Qualcomm was offering.

Based on the court’s ruling, it sounds like it is still possible that Qualcomm is violating the concept of fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing terms that it agreed to by making its patents standards-essential to begin with. Those terms are supposed to keep companies like Qualcomm from using patents unfairly and…