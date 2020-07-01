Qualcomm and OnePlus confirm the Snapdragon 765G on the OnePlus Nord

Rumors about OnePlus’ upcoming mid-range handset have been largely conflicting in terms of the chipset. The first reports said that MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 will be the heart of the phone but the Snapdragon 765G has been thrown around lately. Well, there’s no room for doubt anymore all thanks to Qualcomm and OnePlus itself.

In a tweet that has been disassembled since, Qualcomm’s EU branch said which they “are excited to work with OnePlus as they embark on new beginnings” hinting that the company’s next smartphone will undoubtedly be powered by the 5G-compatible Snapdragon chipset.

This was further confirmed by the co-founder Carl Pei in an interview with TechRadar. He said that the Nord will employ the Snapdragon 765G chipset which makes it an affordable 5G-enabled handset.

Source | Via