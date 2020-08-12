Quake hits near Turkish city, jolts felt in Armenia – Panorama

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck near a city in eastern Turkey in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the trembling took place at 3: 29 am Yerevan time, 12 km southeast of the Turkish city of Igdir.
The jolts were likewise felt in Armenia, especially in Armavir and Ararat Provinces with magnitude 4 and in Yerevan with magnitude 3- 4.
The earthquake even awakened some sleeping citizens in Yerevan during the night.
