Qtum hits new YTD high as its price continues to surge

QTUM price is rising by almost 15% as part of its extended rally.

The coin began its significant surge in early July, and it did not stop because.

Right now, it is dealing with a strong resistance at $3.50, although it is most likely to breach it rather quickly.

Qtum (QTUM) price has actually been growing for the much better part of this year, since the mid-March price crash. However, the coin saw especially strong development in the last month and a half, since earlyJuly This development permitted it to reach a new YTD high, and it still continues to skyrocket by around 14.35%.

QTUM in 2020

Qtum began this year substantially lower its existing price, back at just $1.6. However, it rapidly revealed that this will be an excellent year for the coin by rising rather highly in January andFebruary It currently surpassed $2 by January 20th, and after a quick correction to $1.9, it rose once again, this time to $3.



This was the coin’s acme in a very long time, and it reached it on February 14th, as the whole crypto market peaked, lastly revealing the start of the bull run that the financiers were waiting on because early 2018.





Unfortunately, this was when the circumstance had actually turned, and as the price kept dropping, the emerging coronavirus pandemic led to an enormous crash all the method down to $1, substantially listed below the price that QTUM had at the start of the year.

QTUM’s constant development

However, after reaching the bottom, QTUM did not stick down there for long. It began growing, and it simply kept doing it for the previous 5 months.

It came across a variety of resistances along the method, however it kept conquering them, one by one. It did see a couple of rejections, the majority of which were small. One did stand apart, however. It occurred in June, after the coin tried to breach a resistance at $1.8. The price was declined to $1.6, however it quickly began climbing up once again.

This was when a great deal of financiers chose to offer QTUM an opportunity and purchase it, and they were no dissatisfied. Growing need triggered QTUM to surge, and while it was quickly stopped at $2.40, it quickly broke this level, and kept rising up, all the method to its existing $3.48.

Conclusion

QTUM has actually been growing for the previous 5 months, with its development being substantially more quick in the previous 45 days. The coin is now dealing with a resistance at $3.50, although it likely has a strong sufficient momentum to breach it.