QOTS Treadmill Running Machine Flat Electric, LED Large Screen Display Shock Absorption with Bluetooth Speaker+LED Display+220lbs Installation-Free Low Noise Free Installation -0516



Price: $397.66

(as of Aug 15,2020 20:36:13 UTC – Details)





🏃 LED display is easy to read and keeps you updated on speed, time, distance, calories.Your purchase includes: Flat electric treadmill + user’s Guide

🏃 Item dimensions: 47″ L x 19.7″ W x 6.6″ H. User Weight Capacity: 220 lbs. Tread Belt：14″ x 39″.（English version, And it’s out of the box and doesn’t need to be installed.）

🏃 Engineering: 1.75 CHP Motor, 0-6 MPH Speed, 5° Incline,Speed ​​range 1-6km / h, One-Touch Controls.Motor for effective speed, interval, and endurance training.

Excellent cardiopulmonary efficacy: This treadmill helps to start a fitness journey, helping users increase blood circulation, increase bone density, strengthen muscles, improve balance, improve mood, and increase coordination.

The large 8-inch LED display is easy to read, allowing you to keep up to date with the latest information on speed, time, distance, and calories, including: folding electric treadmill + user guide