QIPCO 1000 Guineas preview at Newmarket | Racing News

Jason Watson expects Quadrilateral to make full use of her previous track experience as she bids for Classic gold in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The Roger Charlton-trained filly was unbeaten in three runs last year, culminating in victory over the same course and distance because the Guineas in the Fillies’ Mile.

The daughter of Frankel had the reopposing Love back in third that day, while Boomer was fifth, and her big-race jockey believes Quadrilateral has the class to prevail on the greatest stage.

Watson said: “She has wintered well. We have become happy with how she has progressed this cold temperatures. That task she was set at the end of last season was tough and she came out of it on the top and she won it very professionally.

“She knows the track now and that is extremely important to her. The ground was quite tacky the past day, which didn’t help her out.

“It was only her third run and she was still lacking a little bit of experience, so to win a Group One on her third day at school was a big deal. The way she put the race to bed was impressive.

“I do not sit on her much her home, but her regular work rider is very pleased with how she’s progressed. I noticed when I’ve sat on her that she has grown, not a big amount, but she has strengthened up massively and she looks a lot more like a colt than a filly.

“I think how she has strengthened and the quantity of muscle she’s put on gives her to be able to go along with them this time.

“She is just a high-class animal. Whatever you throw her at she is prepared for and she has just naturally got it.”

Jessica Harrington features a strong submit the three-year-old fillies’ division and her contender listed here is Millisle, a surprise 16-1 winner of the Cheveley Park Stakes on her final outing this past year.

Millisle was ridden by Shane Foley, but with coronavirus travel restrictions meaning however have to quarantine for 14 days after making a trip to Britain, Oisin Murphy now takes the ride.

Harrington told Paddy Power Media’s new podcast, From The Horse’s Mouth: “She’s done all her work and I’m happy with her preparation.

“She is apparently in good form and the great thing about her is she’s visited England already twice this past year as a two-year-old and she just about took it in her stride each and every time she went.

“We were lucky enough to get Oisin – he’s never sat on her but look, she’s very straightforward and hopefully he’ll get on great with her.”

Millisle has won over five and six furlongs, but Harrington is not concerned by upgrading in trip.

She added: “(I’m) not really because if you look at when she won the Cheveley Park, she wasn’t likely to win any such thing when they found myself in the dip and when she hit the rising ground, she stayed on perfectly and ran right through the line to the extent that Shane had difficulty pulling her up.

“I trained her half-sister and she won over I think a mile and a half and she was placed in a Listed race over a mile and six. So I think there’s plenty of stamina in the pedigree. I hope (Starspangledbanner has put enough speed into her) so and she’s also a filly that will relax.”

Aidan O’Brien utilizes Love, winner of the Moyglare Stud Stakes this past year, who must find just short of two lengths with Quadrilateral on the Fillies’ Mile performances.

The Ballydoyle handler, who has won three of the last four renewals, said: “We’ve always liked Love, she’s an extremely straightforward filly and we’ve always thought she’d stay further than a mile.

“She ran in Newmarket with a view that she might come back for the Guineas and we were very happy with the run.”

Raffle Prize was beaten a length and a quarter by Millisle in the Cheveley Park and Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, Mark, is hopeful she’s going to see out a mile as she teams up with Mickael Barzalona for the first time.

He said: “She has definitely changed a lot from two to three. She is certainly a taller, leaner filly and looks much more like a miler than she did this past year, so physically there will be a bit more encouragement that she’s going to stay.

“Joe (Fanning) has ridden in all her work up to now this spring and he’s got found her very easy to change off and relax. Hopefully temperament and physique would indicate a mile will be OK, but we will learn when she enters the dip.

“I think she has been a bit underestimated in some ways. I think her run in the Morny (second to Earthlight) was the best run of any two-year-old filly of last year, as I think that was above the Cheveley Park and Fillies’ Mile form.”

The Johnston team also field Rose Of Kildare, a dual Group Three winner at the finish of this past year but an outsider here.

Johnston added: “She owes us nothing from her two-year-old career from her £3,000 price and she’s been working great this spring.

“She has been Raffle Prize’s work companion most of the spring, she seems in good order so she has her earned her roll of the dice.”

Charlie Appleby utilizes Summer Romance, a Listed winner this past year who disappointed on her final start of 2019 when third in a Group Three heat at Salisbury, although Millisle was straight away in front of her.

Appleby said: “She’s one filly I would have liked to see in an effort, but she’s developed perfectly through winter months.

“She was disappointing at Ascot in soft ground and that is just a race we’ll put a line through. She got upset before in the preliminaries and it just didn’t happen.

“When William (Buick) rode her at Salisbury, he just felt she was a filly that had gone weak by that stage of the year and also to put her away.

“She’s done well through the winter and her home work has been pleasing us.”