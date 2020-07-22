Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport: China’s latest starfish-shaped airport

It will be the city’s first 4F-class airport — meaning its big enough to accommodate the world’s largest commercial aircraft, including A380s and Boeing 787s — making it a new transportation hub in Northeast Asia.
An aerial view of Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport on May 12, 2020.
Zhao Jianpeng/VCG/Getty Images
Capacity to serve 60 million passengers
The new airport will dramatically boost the province’s air traffic capacity.
Staff members walk through the departure hall of the terminal building of Jiaodong International Airport.
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Paper-thin roof, water-saving ‘sponge airport’ design
The design helps reduce walking distances between the main check-in hall and the farthest gates in the 470,000-square-meter terminal to no more than 550 meters.
Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport is topped by an ultra-thin stainless-steel roof.
Zhao Jianpeng/VCG/Getty Images
Yet unlike Beijing Daxing Airport’s steel-and-glass roof, Qingdao’s new airport features an ultra-thin stainless-steel roof that’s just 0.5 millimeters — the thickness of a piece of A4 paper. The roof, covering a total area of 223,000 square meters, is the largest of its kind in the world, according to state media reports.
Another similarity between the two airports is an emphasis on green water treatment systems.
Dubbed a “sponge airport,” Qingdao Jiaodong has been designed to absorb and store excess rainwater that can be recycled and reused when needed.
High-speed rail and subway lines will connect Qingdao to the new airport, with officials saying it will take about an hour to travel from the city center to the new hub.