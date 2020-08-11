QIBOX Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell Pro Wedge Corner Kit, Adjustable Doorbell Angle Mount Adapter/Mounting Plate/Bracket/Wedge Kit (ONLY Compatible for Ring Doorbell Pro)



QIBOX Adjustable Angle Mount for Ring Video Doorbell, a Great Add-on to Easily Angle Exactly where you need it to be.

Get your ideal setup and the perfect point-of-view with our range of custom Ring Installation Kits.

Comes with a superior quality angle mount, Ranging from 30 degree to 55 degree to left or right angles with clear marks, which can provide more choices and you can also choose your ideal angle directly so that to improve your motion detection and get a greater view of visitors coming to your door.

Our angle mounts will give your doorbell the proper angle, much better view and vision with the adjustment, especially when you use the angle mount in order to see down and get an excellent view of the walkway, the front yard and all the way out to the road. It’s still excellent video and the mount does not skew it at all, this mount is a great addition to the Ring Doorbell. This is a great add-on to easily angle exactly where you need it to be.

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL for our angle mount



Upgraded & Special Design

An angle table in the top of angle mount will help you save time to adjust your ideal view angle easily!

More Angle Choices Available

QIBOX Ring Video Doorbell angle mount allows you to adjust the angle from 30 degree to 55 degree. It is perfect to improve your motion detection and have a good view of visitors.

What Are Included in our Box

PA/ABS material that owns better high hardness, great tensile strength and corrosion resistance. All the screws are made of the best quality stainless steel to make sure it will not get rusty and break off after a long time of installing.

Material

UL Certified High Quality Material

Durable Carbon Steel with ABS Handle

Quantity

1 Set

2 Screwdriver + 6 Additional Screws

Durability

✓

✓

Compatible Models

for All Ring Video Doorbells

for Ring Video Doorbell/Doorbell 2

MORE ANGLE CHOICES – QIBOX compatible with Ring Pro corner kits comes with a superior quality angle mount, Ranging from 30 degree to 55 degree to left or right angles with clear marks, which can provide more choices and you can also choose your ideal angle directly so that to improve your motion detection and get a greater view of visitors coming to your door. Especially when you use the angle mount in order to see down and get an excellent view of the walkway, the front yard and all the way out

ONLY FOR DOORBELL PRO – QIBOX angle mounting bracket is specifically designed to work compatible with Ring Doorbell Pro version only (Not compatible for Ring Doorbell 2 or the other Doorbell).

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL – QIBOX Doorbell Pro angle mounting kit PA/ABS material that owns better high hardness, great tensile strength and corrosion resistance. It is sanitary and durable so you do not have to worry it is flimsy and will not be easily broken like the ordinary plastic one.

EASY INSTALLATION – QIBOX Doorbell Pro angle mount also comes with detailed Instruction, installation can be done within 10 to 15 mins. Every screw hole is well designed and fit the screw well (Use the existed holes for Doorbell, NO additional holes required)

WHAT ARE INCLUDED IN THE BOX – 1 x Adjustable Ring Pro Angle Mount; 2 x M2.5*12MM Screws; 2 x M3.0*12MM Screws; 2 x M3.5*25MM Screws; 3 x Wall Anchors; 1 x Screwdriver; 1 x User Manual. All the screws are make of the best quality stainless steel to make sure it will not broke off installing.