Q&Gray: Big week for Brooks and Webb, but for different reasons

The strangest season in PGA Tour history is officially entering the home stretch.

This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the final regular season event of the 2019-20 campaign, one that was truncated and rearranged by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a chance for some players to take a breather after last week’s major, but also an opportunity to bolster positions heading into the Tour’s three-week playoff run.

From a familiar past champion to a reeling star and major champs on the outside looking in, here are the burning questions to consider ahead of this week’s event in Greensboro:

Can Webb Simpson bolster his Player of the Year credentials at one of his favorite tracks?

Simpson earned his first career victory at Sedgefield back in 2011, and he went as far as naming one of his daughters after the tournament’s title sponsor. It’s an event that is near and dear to him as a native North Carolinian, and one where he has been a dominant force: eight finishes of T-11 or better in the last 10 years, including three straight years of T-3 or better.

This week Simpson heads to Greensboro as a deserving betting favorite in the midst of perhaps the best season of his career, with two wins under his belt among a bevy of top-10 finishes. While he’s likely trailing Justin Thomas…