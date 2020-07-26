QFX PBX-61081BT/SI Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker



Price: $82.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 14:00:43 UTC – Details)



This versatile PA speaker Rolls on in to events to pump out music or amplify announcements. Much like a suitcase, It has a handle and wheels, so it’ll be easy to transport. Once it’s in place, it can stream music from a variety of sources: wirelessly via Bluetooth-enabled devices, through USB and SD card slots, or connected with a cable through the aux-in port. No matter what you’re playing, the speaker’s 8″ Woofer and amplifier ensure that everyone can hear clearly. The rechargeable battery lasts for hours so you can stream music even in places without an outlet nearby. QFX leads the market in lifestyle consumer electronics by delivering innovative product designs and exceptional performance to value-conscious consumers without compromise. With three decades at the frontline of quality electronics, QFX stands firm in its commitment to offer the latest in Bluetooth audio, tailgating and DJ speaker systems, LED T.V.S, and many other prosumer multimedia solutions, affording budget-focused families, businesses, and everyone in between, industry-leader quality without breaking the bank. From freshman dorm to alumni tailgate party, from first apartment to family home, QFX has the gear you need at the price you want!

Bluetooth music streaming, FM radio and USB/Micro-SD

Microphone and aux inputs

Extendable handle and caster wheels for ease of transport

8 inch woofer and amplifier

Includes remote control