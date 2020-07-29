QcoQce Z15 Gaming Headset PS4 Headset with Aluminum Frame – Xbox One Headset with Noise Canceling Mic, LED Light, 3D Surround Sound Over-Ear Headphones for Nintendo Switch,PC,Mac, 2020 Upgraded



The Best Gift for Players:

Why choose QcoQce gaming headsets as a gift, because now many friends are playing games at home, and mic headset can allow friends to listen to more details in the game, whether it is a Racing Game or Factions Games. All need a powerful gaming headphones, and wired xbox one headset have become a must have equipment for many game fans at home.

Widely compatible:

Compatible with PlayStation 4, New Xbox One , Xbox One S / X , Nintendo 3DS, Laptop, PSP, Tablet, iMac, Computer, Mobile Phone. Please note that you need an extra Microsoft Adapter when connecting with an old version Xbox One controller(Not Included).

Cool LED Light:

Shining LED lights desigend on the earcups. Delivers incredible 3D surround sound to enhance the atmosphere and immersion of the game and music. Create a glorious game atmosphere.

Robust Audio Cable:

High tensile strength, not easy to disconnect, anti-winding braided USB cable with rotary volume controller prevents the cable from twining.

【Immersive Gaming Experience】This gaming headphones is professionally tuned by gamers. High-intensity 40mm speaker drivers are engineered to balanced soundscape for your games, music, movies, and more. Offers an incredibly surround sound for games. Immersive gaming experience. Perfect for various games like GTA5, Metal Gear Solid, Call of Duty, God of war, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion.

【Noise-canceling Microphone】QcoQce xbox one headset with a bendable (noise-canceling) microphone to reduce ambient noise and pick up your voice clearly to provide you with a (clean & clear) gaming communication. You enable to chat or play games with your fellow players, bringing you with both of sound clarity and true bass surround sound. If you don’t want to communicate with other players, you could turn off the microphone by toggling the switch.

【Built for Comfort】Gamers usually spend hours playing games, which makes comfort a key factor when it comes to choosing an Xbox one headset. As a conclusion after our tests of years, the retractable band and breathable ear pad will make sure every player could enjoy the optimal wearing comfort. The extended flexible mic design allows a convenient adjustment of the microphone angle.

【Satisfaction After-sales Service】Users’ experience and satisfaction are always our first priority. If any frustration with our product please free to contact us, we will give you a satisfactory answer.