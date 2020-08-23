Qatar’s National Solarized Fintech Strategy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The country of Qatar is a World Bank “high-income economy,” backed by the world’s third-largest gas and oil reserves. It has the third-highest GDP per capita on the planet (by buying power parity), with really high human advancement. Similar to other Gulf Cooperation Council states– which likewise consist of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain– Qatar has actually needed to handle the decrease in international oil and gas costs after they initially collapsed in 2014, and the circumstance has actually been made harder by a Saudi- led embargo of the country that began in 2017.

Because Qatar has a little population, considerable monetary reserves and beneficial service conditions for financial investment, it remains in a much better position than a lot of to endure the pressure. It has actually been pursuing decreasing its dependence on the export of oil and gas in favor of financial diversity.On Dec 3, 2018, the country moved one action more detailed towards that objective by revealing its withdrawal from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in order to focus more on its gas export sector.

With the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar has actually likewise devoted to a national monetary innovation strategy to diversify an economy that will be powered by the world’s second-cheapest solar power in order to fulfill its objective of increasing the percentage of renewable resource in its overall electrical power generation to 20% by 2030.

Yousuf Al-Jaida, CEO of the Qatar Financial Center, discussed:

“[COVID-19 related challenges] not only highlight the importance of tech and fintech, but also accelerates adoption and development. We will continue in our efforts to enrich and develop the tech and fintech infrastructure in Qatar as an enabling platform and look forward to seeing more international FinTechs, including those from the US, easily integrate into Qatar’s thriving ecosystem via QFC’s FinTech license and wide range of benefits.”

The QFC has actually reported it grew by 35% in 2019, and according to its site, it now has more than 900 customers from numerous sectors, both monetary and non-financial.

National fintech strategy

Qatar is a leading monetary center in theMiddle East It has actually been weaving Shariah- certified blockchain innovation into its existing monetary and legal facilities through the sector’s focus on digital payments with Qpay, Qatar’s biggest fintech business, along with finance and financing, to name a few, to become a local fintech center.

The fintech sector saw international financial investment grow from $50 billion in 2017 to $111.8 billion by the end of 2018, according to Big Four audit company KPMG. In 2019, to draw in foreign fintech financial investment and motivate big business to release subsidiaries in the nation, Qatar developed the Investment Promotion Agency, which presented “free zone” reward programs. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has likewise continuously increased its financial investments in tech and fintech business and in innovation mutual fund.

The continuous coronavirus pandemic has actually brought remarkable modifications to the world, requiring federal governments all around the world to make bringing blockchain tech to their monetary services a top priority. This consists of Qatar, which has actually established a national fintech strategy stated by the Qatar Central Bank, or QCB, which intends to support the fintech sector in collaboration with numerous essential regional stakeholders consisting of the QFC and Qatar Development Bank, or QDB, as the Qatari public sector intends to be the most significant spender on blockchain innovation by 2021.

As part of its fintech strategy, the QCB is weighing releasing a reserve bank digital currency, as COVID-19 has actually resulted in an increased interest in digital currencies worldwide. “The QCB greatly welcomes the safe use of technological advancements that promote financial stability and inclusion in Qatar,” stated an agent from the QCB’s fintech area. “Issuing a CBDC certainly has its benefits in innovation and enabling users to significantly change the way they make payments.” The agent included:

“There is currently no definitive plan to issue CBDC, however, the QCB is assessing the opportunities that this technology presents for Qatar and will continue to research the matter before making a final decision.”

In March, the QCB introduced its national QR-code-based “Qatar Mobile Payment System,” a task created to increase monetary addition and decrease using banknotes in the nation. Its objective is to allow residents to utilize an electronic wallet on their smart phones, total peer-to-peer deals, and spend for products and services. It likewise permits rapid withdrawals and money deposits.

“Qatar has demonstrated an incredible synergy among entities in the pursuit of becoming a global leader in FinTech,” stated Mohammed Barakat, handling director of the U.S.–Qatar Business Council He likewise included:

“Considering Qatar’s already existing large payment processing and remittance market and its strategy to become a regional gateway for a huge surrounding market, I foresee rapid growth in Qatar’s FinTech sector.”

With Qatar’s border resumed to choose flights from low-risk nations onAug 1, the QDB just recently introduced a fintech incubator (for early-stage start-ups) and an accelerator program (for fully grown business) that will deal with regional and international business owners. In an effort to assist the fintech neighborhood network and team up, the QFC is providing “FinTech Circle,” a coworking area where certifying fintech business can work for complimentary for 12 months. The QFC– which declares to have more than 900 companies as customers and $20 billion in combined overall properties under management– runs its own legal, regulative and tax facilities.

“From Fintech’s early emergence as a challenger to a conventional financial services sector to its role today as a change catalyst and enabler, it is safe to say that our industry has come a long way,” discussed Abdulaziz bin Nasser al-Khalifa, CEO of the QDB. “Blockchain is doing the same, with 10% of international GDP anticipated to be kept on blockchain by 2027.” He likewise included:

“In Qatar, blockchain and other emerging technologies can play a major role in Qatar’s overall economic transformation, especially in the digitisation of various sectors, where they can be applied in four key areas: government to citizen, business to consumer, government to business, and business to business.”

Combating cryptocurrency cash laundering and terrorist funding

Qatar has actually signed up with a variety of nations around the world that are carrying out more stringent laws to fight the illegal usage of cryptocurrencies in terrorist funding and cash laundering.

In December 2019, the QCB embraced brand-new policies in type of Circulars 19, 21, 23 and 46 of 2019, which forbid virtual property service providers services, or VASPs, from running in Qatar in order to fight cash laundering and terrorist funding, bringing its legislation in line with Financial Action Task Force suggestions, that include embracing a risk-based technique to Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and to perform threat evaluations. The legislation developed charges for breaking the law in the type of monetary sanctions and possible jail time, and it requires extensive cooperation from global partners such as the United States, China, India, Australia, Bangladesh, Malta, Pakistan and more.

Following Qatar’s AML regulative updates, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, or QFMA, and the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority, or QFCRA, likewise released comparable notifications in December 2019 needing all services including cryptocurrencies to be prohibited throughout the QFC up until more notification as a tip that VASPs are not consisted of within the scope of the QFCRA and QFMA licenses, which any company functioning as a VASP is running outside the scope of its license.

For the functions of the QCB circulars and the QFMA and QFCRA notifications, the QFCRA specifies virtual property services broadly as the exchange in between virtual properties and fiat currencies; exchange in between several types of virtual properties; transfer of virtual properties; safekeeping and/or administration of virtual properties or instruments allowing control over virtual properties; and involvement in and arrangement of monetary services connected to a company’s deal and/or sale of a virtual property. However, security tokens or other digital monetary or financial instruments that are managed by the QFCRA, the QCB or the QFMA are not consisted of in the restriction.

For example, according to the QCB agent, cryptocurrency debit cards can not be released by monetary companies inQatar A cryptocurrency debit card runs in a mainly comparable method to any other traditional pre-paid debit card, however rather of topping up the card up from a regular checking account, funds are moved from a cryptocurrency wallet. The card service provider then immediately transforms the cryptocurrency to the fiat currency of option.

Wirecard, the leading European fintech cryptocurrency debit card service provider– which at the end of June imploded into the area’s most significant business accounting scandal by stating personal bankruptcy as an outcome of accounting adjustments and around the world cash laundering accusations– has actually been offering payment processing services to Qatar Airways given that 2013. Such plans of moving cryptocurrency from a wallet and conversion to fiat currency are no longer allowed in Qatar under the brand-new cryptocurrency policies.

Cryptocurrency tax

As the agent from QCB’s fintech area mentioned:

“Qatar is currently assessing the benefits and risks associated with digital assets and matters such as the taxation of digital assets will form part of that assessment.”

Fahad Al Dosari, Qatar’s business attache to the U.S., included that “Qatar is one of the most stable economies in the world, and we offer strong financial incentives for US-based companies, like our 20-year tax holidays for companies operating in Free Zones.” He likewise included:

“Under the leadership of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, all of Qatar’s government agencies are committed to supporting US investment in the region and making Qatar a fintech hub for the Middle East.”

It must be kept in mind that the U.S. and Qatar do not have a double tax contract, however both nations signed an arrangement to enhance global tax compliance and to carry out the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.

Furthermore, the U.S. is a close defense and security ally of Qatar, and in 2018, the 2 countries signed a memorandum of comprehending concerning the battle versus terrorism and its funding and concerning combating cybercrime.

“Terrorist networks have adapted to technology, conducting complex financial transactions in the digital world, including through cryptocurrencies. IRS-CI special agents in the DC cybercrimes unit work diligently to unravel these financial networks,” mentioned U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the Department of Justice revealed the biggest ever seizure of cryptocurrency properties utilized by terrorist companies, following a multiagency examination performed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations department, and the Internal Revenue Service’ Criminal Investigation department. The examination made use of Chainalysis’ crypto investigative tools.

U.S. taxpayers and their associated business that have “operations” in Qatar need to submit Internal Revenue Service tax Form 5713 with their tax return in order to prevent punitive repercussions.

The views, ideas and viewpoints revealed here are the author’s alone and do not always show or represent the views and viewpoints of Cointelegraph.