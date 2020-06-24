Qatar to suspend financial aid to Gaza following Israel’s annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

Qatar might be withholding funds scheduled for Gaza subsequent month due to Israel’s resolution to annex giant components of the occupied West Bank, Israel’s Channel 13 TV reported.

The report cited a number of sources amongst Western diplomats as saying that Israel has been knowledgeable of the financial aid minimize over the previous few weeks, together with at a digital assembly of nations offering funds to the Palestinian Authority within the West Bank, throughout which Israeli officers have been current.

This comes after Qatar offered $1.5 million in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees within the Near East (UNRWA) in help of the physique’s meals help programme in Gaza.

By reducing the aid, Doha is trying to strain Tel Aviv to rethink the annexation plan, which the nation doesn’t need to be seen selling with additional donations.

The Israeli authorities is planning to annex the occupied Jordan Valley and settlements within the West Bank on 1 July.

Palestinian estimates point out that the Israeli annexation plan will cowl greater than 30 per cent of the West Bank.

To ease financial hardships and assist calm tensions alongside the Israel-Gaza fence, Qatar offered greater than $150 million in 2019 to purchase gas for Gaza’s lone energy plant and supply month-to-month money handouts to almost 70,000 of the enclave’s residents.