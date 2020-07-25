Qatar to pay monthly cash aid to 100,000 Gaza families – Middle East Monitor

The Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza revealed on Friday that it would begin paying cash aid to clingy families in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Qatar News Agency reported.

Chairman of the Committee Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi included that the support is spent for Gaza families in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development.

He described that the circulation will occur through the post workplaces in the governorates of the Gaza Strip for 100,000 families, at $100 per household, and the circulation will continue up until Wednesday.

He explained that all precaution will be taken throughout the circulation of the support, in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Since November 2018, the committee has actually been paying this monthly support and financing advancement and work programs in Gaza as part of understandings to stop the activities of the Great March of Return.

Gaza has actually been under a stringent Israeli siege considering that 2007 and has actually been subjected to 3 harmful Israeli wars throughout this siege.

READ: In Gaza where I was born and studied, success is not optional, it’s vital