Qatar invests €25bn in Germany – Middle East Monitor

Qatari investments in Germany were estimated at around €25 billion with increased than 300 German organizations operating in the Qatari market in various sectors, Qatari Ambassador to Germany Mohammed Jaham Al-Kuwari disclosed.

In an interview with the German Near and Middle East Association, Al-Kuwari notes that the Qatari economy continues to grow sustainably, making a wide variety of opportunities for local and foreign investors.

Excerpts of the interview were reported by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, where Al-Kuwari affirms that Qatar is definitely an investor in major German companies and aims to help expand enhance its ties with Germany.

Al-Kuwari explains that: “Qatar continues to prosper, with the country looking to diversify its economic streams by investing in major companies like Siemens, Duetsche Bank and Volkswagen,” adding that the past few years have seen the united states become more independent, investing in new markets through economic partnerships.

Al-Kuwari expressed Qatar’s desire to enhance its economic ties with Germany, with a give attention to small and medium enterprises, which represent 80 percent of German companies in 2018.

