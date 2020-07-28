Qatar interested in hosting Olympics, possibly in 2032 – Middle East Monitor

Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealed on Monday it would likewise like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032.

The Gulf Arab state’s Olympic committee stated it sent a demand to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to sign up with the stage of “continuous dialogue” about hosting a future Games.

Oil- abundant Qatar is progressively eager to host significant sporting occasions and has actually currently invited world sports champions, though scorching desert temperature levels throughout parts of the year have actually triggered some stress and anxiety in the sports world.

“It is this proven track-record and wealth of experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the Commission,” Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani stated in a declaration.

The Olympics have actually never ever been hosted in the Middle East, and Qatar will be the very first country in the area to host soccer’s most significant masterpiece.

It has actually invested billions of dollars in getting ready for the 2022 soccer WorldCup However, human rights groups have actually criticised the treatment of migrant employees.

The Qatari federal government has stated it does not endure unethical treatment of employees.

Qatar’s Doha had likewise unsuccessfully bid for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

“The IOC… welcomes the interest recently expressed by Qatar, which is the latest country to enter the new dialogue phase,” the International Olympic Committee stated in a declaration.

The IOC has actually altered the bidding procedure in current years to minimize expenses and make it more appealing to interested cities, who now participate in a preliminary conversation with the IOC to see whether the Olympics would be a suitable for them.

“These are ongoing, non-committal discussions that are not necessarily related to a specific edition of the Olympic Games or the Youth Olympic Games, and are an opportunity to explore a project without committing extensive time and resources,” the IOC stated.

There is no due date for a choice to be made, though normally cities are offered a minimum of 7 years in advance to get ready for hosting the Games.

Several other nations have actually revealed an interest in the 2032 summertime Olympics consisting of Indonesia, Australia, India, and Germany, to name a few.

