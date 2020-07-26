Qatar emir meets US military chief in Doha – Middle East Monitor

Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held talks on Sunday in Doha with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Anadolu Agency reported.

The talks harp on tactical cooperation in between Qatar and the US, especially in the defense, military and security fields, the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s workplace, stated in a declaration.

The 2 sides likewise went over local advancements and collaborations to boost security and stability of the area, the declaration stated.

Qatar hosts some 13,000 US soldiers in al-Udeid Airbase, 30 km southwest ofDoha The base is utilized as a main command for operations versus the Daesh/ ISIS fear groups in Iraq and Syria.

