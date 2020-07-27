Qatar confirms plan to bid for 2032 Olympics – Panorama

Qatar will look for to host the 2032 Olympic Games, it stated on Monday, signing up with a congested field and raising concerns about blistering summertime temperature levels and underwhelming presences at previous occasions.

India, Australia’s Queensland state, the Chinese city of Shanghai and a prospective joint bid in between South and North Korea are likewise being promoted for the 2032 summertime video games, AFP reported.

Under modifications advanced in 2014, interested nations send a demand to sign up with the non- committal “continuous dialogue”, which Qatar verified to AFP it had actually done through a letter to the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne.