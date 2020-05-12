Qatar Airways Includes Israelis in Ticket Giveaway for Coronavirus Responders

Qatar Airways stated that Israeli medicinal services experts would be qualified to apply for 100,000 free tickets the airline will give away “to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
The giveaway, promoted under the name ‘Thank You, Heroes,’ will occur from May 12 to May 18 on the carrier’s site, and “healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible,” the official statement said.
Asked on CNN if this would apply to nations Qatar thinks about threatening, CEO Akbar Al Baker told questioner Richard Quest “there is no difference, no barrier in medical fields.” Israeli medical care workers will have the option to apply for a standard dependent on the nation’s populace, similar to each other state.
In spite of the fact that legislature possessed Qatar Airways doesn’t travel to or from Israel, residents going from abroad are permitted to travel through its principle center point in Doha, as indicated by flight aggregator Skyscanner. Some different carriers in the Gulf don’t permit Israelis to board their airplane.
Qatar plays a complicated job in the Israeli-Palestinian clash. A significant donor to Gaza, its monetary help has kept the Strip and its Hamas government afloat regardless of serious financial hardships.
These gifts are made by means of Israeli-controlled borders intersections and supported by the Israeli foundation. Prior this year, previous Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told an Israeli news channel that Mossad boss Yossi Cohen had visited Qatar to ask the Qatari government to keep funneling money into Hamas.”
Qatar also has stressed relations with its neighbors and is the objective of a continuous Saudi-led ban by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, for the most part over its connections with Iran. Although relations have become hotter in the course of the most recent year, they stay problematic.
Regardless of its economic association with Tehran, some Qatari authorities have as of late made statements that could allude to potential rapprochement with Israel.