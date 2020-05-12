Qatar Airways Includes Israelis in Ticket Giveaway for Coronavirus Responders

Qatar Airways stated that Israeli medicinal services experts would be qualified to apply for 100,000 free tickets the airline will give away “to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

The giveaway, promoted under the name ‘Thank You, Heroes,’ will occur from May 12 to May 18 on the carrier’s site, and “healthcare professionals from every country in the world will be eligible,” the official statement said.

Asked on CNN if this would apply to nations Qatar thinks about threatening, CEO Akbar Al Baker told questioner Richard Quest “there is no difference, no barrier in medical fields.” Israeli medical care workers will have the option to apply for a standard dependent on the nation’s populace, similar to each other state.