The first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East will see host Qatar open the 32-team tournament at the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium on November 21.

Matches during the group stages — which will run from November 21 to December 2 — will kick-off at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm (all local times).

With all eight stadiums in just a 40-mile radius of each other, supporters can attend multiple game each day.

“With the aim of providing all teams with optimal rest between their matches, the group stage will last 12 days and, with four matches per day,” FIFA, world football’s governing human anatomy, said in a statement.