Qasem Soleimani: US strike on Iran general was unlawful, UN expert says

A convoy carrying Qasem Soleimani was focused by a US drone close to Baghdad’s airport





The US assault that killed high Iranian general Qasem Soleimani violated worldwide regulation, a UN expert says.

Soleimani died together with 9 different folks in a drone strike close to Baghdad airport in Iraq in January.

A report by the UN’s particular rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, says the US had not offered enough proof of an imminent menace to life to justify the assault.

The US state division accused her of “giving a pass to terrorists”.

Last week, Iran issued arrest warrants for US President Donald Trump and 35 others on expenses of homicide and terrorism in reference to the killing.

Who was Qasem Soleimani?

He was seen as probably the most highly effective determine in Iran after its supreme chief.

As commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ abroad operations arm, the Quds Force, Soleimani was an architect of Iranian coverage throughout the Middle East.

He was accountable for the Quds Force’s clandestine missions and its provision of steering, funding, weapons, intelligence, and logistical help to allied governments and armed teams, together with Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Mr Trump described Soleimani as “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world”.

He alleged that underneath the general’s management the Quds Force had “targeted, injured, and murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen” over the previous 20 years, and that the general had orchestrated a rocket assault in Iraq in December that killed an American contractor.

How did Soleimani die?

The general arrived at Baghdad International Airport on a flight from Syria early on 3 January. He was leaving the airport with senior officers from Iraqi Shia militias backed by Iran when their convoy was hit by missiles fired by a US drone.

Among the folks killed alongside Soleimani was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella grouping of Shia militias.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (R) was killed alongside Soleimani





Mr Trump mentioned he ordered the strike “to stop a war” between the US and Iran.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” he asserted.

Five days later, Iran fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi army bases internet hosting US forces. No US troops died, however greater than 100 suffered traumatic mind accidents.

What does the UN expert’s report say?

Agnes Callamard introduced her findings on Thursday to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her report says the US had provided no evidence that showed Soleimani specifically was planning an imminent attack against US interests, notably in Iraq, for which rapid motion was mandatory and would have been justified.

“Major General Soleimani was in charge of Iran military strategy, and actions, in Syria and Iraq. But absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the US was unlawful.”

The killing of Gen Soleimani pushed the US and Iran to the brink of struggle





The drone strike due to this fact constituted an “arbitrary killing” for which the US is accountable underneath worldwide human rights regulation, in accordance with the report.

Ms Callamard additionally says Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes had been illegal.

How has the US reacted?

“It takes a special kind of intellectual dishonesty to issue a report condemning the United States for acting in self-defence while whitewashing General Soleimani’s notorious past as one of the world’s deadliest terrorists,” state division spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus mentioned on Wednesday.

“This tendentious and tedious report undermines human rights by giving a pass to terrorists and it proves once again why America was right to leave” the UN Human Rights Council in 2018, she added.