Qantas warns trans-Tasman bubble won’t happen until 2021 – international destinations off the cards

Almost all overseas flights will be cancelled until July next year, Qantas boss Alan Joyce has warned.

Mr Joyce announced the decision to slash 6,000 jobs on Thursday as the airline continues to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the proposed ‘travel bubble’ between Australia and New Zealand will be in operation in the next few months but that Qantas will operate a skeleton international service for at the least a year.

‘It’s clear that International travel may very well be stalled for some time,’ Mr Joyce said.

Qantas announced it might slash an unprecedented 20 per cent of its workforce – as the federal government’s lockdown of international borders continues to cripple the aviation industry.

Qantas 737-800 aircraft parked on the east-west runway at Sydney Airport on May 20. The airline has announced it’s going to cut 6,000 jobs from its 30,000 workforce

Speaking to journalists Mr Joyce said the airline had ‘never experienced any such thing like this before’.

‘All airlines come in the biggest crisis our industry has ever faced,’ that he said.

‘Revenues have collapsed, entire fleets are grounded and the world biggest carriers are taking extreme action just to survive.

‘IATA –the peak human anatomy for air companies – says it will take significantly more than three years for global go return to 2019 levels.

Mr Joyce said the impact of coronavirus meant the company would have to develop into a ‘smaller airline’ in the short term.

The airline’s fleet of 12 Airbus A380s employed for long-haul flights will be grounded for 3 years and moved to storage in California’s Mojave desert.

‘We have to position ourselves for quite a while where revenues will be lower. And meaning becoming a smaller airline in the short-term.’

Air crew walk through the Qantas Terminal at Sydney Airport on June 19. 15,000 workers already stood down will stay out of work ‘for some time’

The airline’s 15,000 workers already stood down will stay out of work ‘for some time’.

The staff cuts come just days after Qantas cancelled all of its international flights other than those between Australia and New Zealand until September due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Qantas employees working as ground and cabin crews and in the airline’s Sydney head office will form the bulk of the job cuts.

Mr Joyce said he likely to bring back approximately half of the 15,000 staff stood down to the workforce by the end of the year as domestic travel within Australia returns on track.

‘The remainder – mostly those supporting international flying – will get back more slowly,’ that he said.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the company would have to develop into a ‘smaller airline’ in the short term as the COVID-19 pandemic stymies international travel

The airline is meanwhile trying to raise $1.9billion to shore up its financial status – having already raised $1.55billion through bank loans removed against its Boeing 787-9 fleet.

Trading in the airline’s shares were halted in front of the announcement of its plan to raise capital.

Mr Joyce said though he would stick to as Qantas CEO included in a three-year plan to revive its fortunes.

In response to the mass job cuts, The Transport Workers’ Union said Qantas needs to have held off until the federal government reviewed Jobkeeper – an announcement expected at the end of July.

THE CUTS BEING CREATED BY QANTAS AND JETSTAR Non-operational – at the least 1,450 job losses Cabin crew – at the least 1,050 job losses Engineering – at least 630 job losses Pilots – at least 220 job losses

‘Before Qantas slashed thousands of workers’ jobs and takes more of its planes down seriously to the pawn shop it ought to be lobbying the Federal Government for an extension to Jobkeeper and financial support to allow the airline to weather the crisis,’ TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

‘We are demanding he halt these redundancies until the Federal Government makes an announcement on Jobkeeper.’

Last Wednesday, the airline cancelled all of its international flights until October apart from those to New Zealand in anticipation of the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble.

The cancellations came on the same day Trade Minister Simon Birmingham announced the country’s borders will remain closed for yet another four months.