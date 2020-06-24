Qantas to slash 6,000 jobs from its ground and cabin crews – one fifth of its entire workforce 

Qantas is defined to slash SIX THOUSAND jobs after flights were grounded by coronavirus – one fifth of the airline’s entire workforce
Qantas is set to announce it’ll slash 6,000 jobs from its ground and cabin crews – 20 per cent of the airline’s total workforce.
The airline has additionally asked for a halt in trading of its shares ahead of the announcement on Friday.
The expected staff cuts come just days after Qantas cancelled all of its international flights until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
