Qantas is savaged for not telling customers about refunds

The consumer watchdog has savaged Qantas for not telling customers they were eligible to refunds on flights cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has received hundreds of complaints from passengers whose flights were suspended or cancelled because of travel restrictions but were given credit, not refunds.

‘From our perspective, from the outset, Qantas did not communicate plainly with customers about their rights and in numerous cases, simply omitted they certainly were eligible to a refund,’ ACCC chair Rod Sims said in a statement on Friday.

‘In some cases, the ACCC considers Qantas’ emails may have encouraged these customers to cancel bookings themselves in order to get a credit when many could have been eligible for a refund.’

Mr Sims said a brand new email Qantas has provided for customers in recent days – to ‘remind’ customers about their refund rights – came after weeks of pressure from the ACCC.

But the watchdog said even that ‘is not particularly clear’.

‘… I think that customers can and should are expecting better from Qantas, specially when many of those customers may be underemployed or experiencing financial hardship,’ Mr Sims said.

‘If any customer in this situation is unhappy with receiving a credit, or no more wants one due to continuing uncertainty about when flights will resume, we strongly encourage them to contact Qantas and seek a refund.’

Qantas said it did not think it’s initial advice to customers was unclear.

‘But we’ve written again to a small grouping of customers in the window of time that the ACCC is concerned about to make sure they know what alternatives are available in their mind,’ the airline said in a statement.

‘We hope the ACCC is not inferring that people haven’t done the right thing by our customers, specially given the efforts we now have made to manage an exceptional degree of upheaval.’

The dressing down comes as Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar attempt to reboot domestic travel by offering cut-price airfares and bonus points for frequent flyers.

Jetstar is offering 10,000 one-way fares for $19 on 22 routes, including Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne to Ballina, Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast and Adelaide to Cairns.

Other routes have also been discounted but not to the exact same extent.

Qantas is offering triple points for frequent flyers on all routes, and customers of both air companies will also be given more flexibility to change flight dates without having to be hit with fees, the airlines said in a statement on Friday.