The cuts announced Thursday account for 20% of Qantas’ total workforce of 29,000 people, according to the company. They will primarily affect the airline’s corporate, ground and flight staff, while yet another 15,000 workers will continue to be on furlough “until flying returns,” it added. Jetstar, the company’s budget carrier, may also be affected.

Boeing BA The airline is also making drastic changes to its fleet included in a broader, three-year plan to help its business recover from the historic slump in global travel . Most of the carrier’s international aircraft — or up to 100 planes — will stay grounded for annually, the company said. Its six747 jumbo jets will also be being retired six months in front of schedule.

The new measures are anticipated to help the company lower costs by 15 billion Australian dollars ($10 billion) over 3 years. After that, it’s targeting 1 billion Australian dollars (roughly $686,000) in recurring savings each year.

Qantas shares, which have fallen 41% in 2010, were halted from trading in Sydney on Thursday as it made the announcement. Its fundraising plan calls for offering yet another 1.36 billion Australian dollars (about $933,000) worth of shares to institutional investors, at in regards to a 13% discount to the stock’s closing price Wednesday.

The remaining $500 million will be sought through a split up share sale plan offered to existing investors. To lead the turnaround strategy, CEO Alan Joyce has also agreed to stay static in his role through the finish of the 2023 fiscal year. “Right now, all airlines are in the middle of the biggest crisis our industry has ever faced,” Joyce said in a statement. “The impact will be felt for a long time.” Australia’s Services Union, though, argued Thursday that it was “too soon” for Qantas to slash jobs — and called on the airline and federal government to protect workers’ salaries. “This announcement by Qantas is premature,” the group said in a statement. “The Australian economy cannot afford a significant contraction of the aviation industry.” Joyce said during the company’s announcement that “the crisis has left us no choice.” “The collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible, long term,” he said in his statement. “We have to position ourselves for several years where revenue will be much lower. And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term.” Travel sector hit Qantas had already severely slashed its flight capacity as the pandemic wiped out demand for travel. And a week ago, the airline canceled most of its international flights until October. Qantas’ main local competitor, Virgin Australia, is also fighting for its life. In April, the Richard Branson-backed airline filed for voluntary administration after failing to receive the government support it asked for. It’s now fielding bids from parties to take part in its restructuring and eventual sale. News that Qantas is grounding so a lot of its fleet points to its darkening outlook, whilst Australia will be hailed as a potential destination for many proposed “travel bubbles.” Australia’s flagship carrier has said it has flights scheduled “in the coming months” to accommodate a new arrangement to let passengers travel between Australia and New Zealand. The government of Fiji also announced early in the day this week that it had been planning to create a travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand. But “it’s clear that international travel is likely to be stalled for a long time,” Joyce said Thursday. He cited a prediction from the International Air Transport Authority , which has estimated that it might take a lot more than three years for global travel to get back to pre-crisis levels. There is one glimmer of hope: Australia’s domestic travel market is showing signs of life as lockdown restrictions gradually lift around the country. Qantas has said that it’s seeing increasing demand for travel within Australia — the company’s domestic passenger numbers within the nation doubled a week ago to 64,000 people. Authorities in Australia are also expected to lift state border closures the following month, which Qantas expects can help boost local travel much more. “Once that happens, we can get more of our people back to work,” Joyce said.

