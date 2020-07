QAnon: Twitter bans accounts linked to conspiracy theory

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Followers of QAnon believe “deep-state” traitors are plotting against US President Donald Trump





Twitter has announced sweeping measures targeted at cracking down on the QAnon conspiracy theory, including banning 1000s of accounts.

The social media giant said it could also stop recommending content linked to QAnon and block URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform.

QAnon is really a sprawling conspiracy theory whose followers support US President Donald Trump.

Twitter said it hoped the action would help to prevent “offline harm”.

In a statement shared on the platform, Twitter said it would permanently suspend accounts that violate its policies while tweeting about QAnon.

The suspensions will be applied to accounts “engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension – something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks,” it said.

The suspensions are anticipated to impact about 150,000 accounts worldwide. More than 7,000 accounts have been removed in recent weeks for violations, Twitter said.

Followers of QAnon believe “deep-state” traitors are plotting against Donald Trump. The conspiracy theory has jumped from fringe social media marketing sites to mainstream attention.

QAnon supporters have been linked to numerous other false claims which have spread on line, including a bizarre conspiracy theory involving a US furniture company and allegations of daughter or son trafficking.

The FBI this past year issued a warning about “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” and designated QAnon a potential domestic extremist threat.

You may additionally be interested in watching: