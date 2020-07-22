QAnon, coronavirus and the conspiracy cult

An unusual conspiracy theory has actually risen in appeal in the United States considering that the pandemic, according to special research study seen by the BBC.

QAnon and its followers state that Donald Trump is here to conserve the world from a wicked cabal of paedophiles and it’s had an unexpected level of interest around the world from Brazil to Germany, the UK and Indonesia.

And today Twitter revealed it would erase 7,000 QAnon-related accounts, stating it hoped the action would assist to avoid “offline harm”.

BBC Population Correspondent Stephanie Hegarty has actually talked to QAnon fans and their households to discover why this cultish conspiracy has actually gotten a lot traction.

Produced by Emma Ailes

Edited by Emma Ailes & & Robert Coxwell

Animation by Peter Caires