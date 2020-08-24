Q&A: What is GolfGate and why is it causing Ireland problems?



Taoiseach (Irish PM) Miche ál Martin will ask on Monday for the Dáil (Irish parliament) to return





On Thursday night, a story broke about a supper at a hotel in the west of Ireland that has actually tossed the nation’s federal government into chaos.

First reported in the Irish Examiner, it emerged that more than 80 individuals had actually gone to an Irish parliamentary golf society occasion in Clifden, County Galway.

Included on the visitor list were a host of prominent figures from Irish political life.

But the occasion came simply one day after Irish authorities tightened up Covid -19 constraints on events. Garda í (Irish authorities) are examining the occasion for possible breaches of the guidelines.

In the 3 days ever since, 2 political leaders, consisting of a minister, have actually resigned their positions, and Ireland’s EU Commissioner Phil Hogan – the male who would be leading the EU’s post-Brexit open market settlements with the UK – has actually dealt with calls to stop.

In addition to this, among Ireland’s most senior judges has actually been contacted to …