Q&Gray: Olympia Fields returns as Tour host; Dustin Johnson eyes encore

The PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs have actually struck the midway point, and the race is on for a desirable area at East Lake.

While 70 gamers will tee it up today at the BMW Championship, just 30 will advance to next week’s season-endingTour Championship Although some leading stars can invest the week at Olympia Fields jockeying for position and beginning strokes in Atlanta, others are merely attempting to make a seat at the (profitable) table.

From a fairly unidentified location to Dustin Johnson’s follow-up and Tiger’s Hail Mary effort, here are the burning concerns to consider ahead of the season’s penultimate occasion:

What will Olympia Fields deal as a brand-new competition host?

The BMW has a long and storied history in the Chicago location, however more just recently the stops have actually been at locations like Medinah, Conway Farms andCog Hill Olympia Fields hasn’t hosted an expert males’s occasion given that the 2003 U.S. Open, won by Jim Furyk versus a field that consisted of simply 4 BMW rivals (Tiger Woods, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Adam Scott). Olympia Fields does host a yearly college occasion, the Fighting Illini Invitational, which numerous of the gamers in this week’s field played in throughout their college days. Matthew Wolff won it simply 2 years ago while Maverick McNealy recorded …