Q-C Sweet Boutique: Decadent modern cakes meet crazy cute cookies and more at new Milan bakery | Fun and Entertainment

And then the stars lined up.

“I received an email from the previous bakery’s owner on a Tuesday morning asking if I’d be interested in purchasing a bakery, and Addie was the first person I thought of (to do it with),” Mabis stated.

Around 9 a.m. that day, she texted Corby-Winn, “‘Hey, do you want to go see about a bakery?’” By 3 p.m., “we had seen it and decided we wanted to pursue it.”

Within 2 weeks, the 2 had actually made a deal, had a purchase contract, and started relocating last month.

“And the rest is baking history,” Mabis stated.

The 2 strategy to equip a range of offerings each Saturday, from a number of tastes of cookies, scones and pie pieces to Rice Krispies deals with, cake pieces and brownies, with a handful of gluten-free and keto-friendly alternatives, too.

With their own customized baking companies now under one roofing, Corby-Winn mores than happy with the range of things the 2 will have the ability to use their clients, such as cake and cookie bundles, birthday- and wedding-related products and more.

“We care so much about our products (and) making sure that it is done in a way that we would want it,” Corby-Winn stated.