Pyle System-800W Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Portable PA System w/Microphone in, Party Lights, MP3/USB SD Card Reader, FM Radio, Rolling Wheels-Mic, Remote (PPHP122SM)



Price: $132.99 - $99.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 04:08:25 UTC – Details)



Bluetooth PA speaker & microphone system – portable karaoke speaker with wired mic, built-in LED party lights, FM radio, MP3/USB/micro SD Readers, speaker stand (12’’ subwoofer, 800 Watt max) features: portable PA speaker system high-powered loudspeaker designed> wired microphone for home karaoke style Fun Bluetooth wireless music streaming ability> multi-color flashing LED party lights> FM radio with digital LCD display> built-in rechargeable battery> ported enclosure for extended bass full range stereo sound reproduction> sleek & stylish speaker cabinet housing> connect & stream Audio from external devices> MP3 audio file playback> USB flash memory Reader> micro SD memory Card reader> aux (3. 5mm) Input jack 1/4’’ (6. 5mm) microphone input> low battery level LED indicator Light rugged & durable molded cabinet Design convenient rolling wheels & extending carry handle used for public gatherings, crowd control, karaoke vocals, stage performances> for indoor/ outdoor use bluetooth wireless streaming: built-in Bluetooth for wireless music streaming> simple & hassle-free Pairing> works with All of today’s latest devices> smartphones, tablets, Laptops, Computers, etc. Bluetooth Version: 5. 0 Bluetooth Network Name: ‘pyleusa’ wireless range: up to 32’ ft what’s in the box: PA speaker system speaker stand wired microphone> remote controller> power adapter technical Specs: power output: 800 Watt max> sound system: 12’’ subwoofer, 1’’ tweeter> wired mic cable length: 9. 8’ ft. speaker stand height: 3. 2’ ft. impedance: 4 ohm frequency response: 55-20kHz> S/N ratio: 60dB +/-3db SPL: 94dB (1W/m) T. H. D. : digital audio file support: mp3 maximum USB Flash support: 32gb mic nominal current drain: battery life: up to 2+ hours> battery operated remote: (1) x CR-2025 Button Cell, included> PA speaker battery type: 3. 7V Li-ion – 3000mah speaker power supply: 120/240V, Switchable (5V/2a) total speaker size (L x W x H): 13. 5’’ x 11. 6’’ x 21. 3’’ -inches> Sold as: 1 weight: 18. 78 lbs.

COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: The box type loud bluetooth speaker system is compatible w/ bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works w/ devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home and outdoor use

4 INPUTS: Pyle bluetooth speaker karaoke PA system is equipped w/ a USB flash drive and SD card reader so it can serve as an MP3 player, a 3. 5mm AUX input, and a 1/4 mic / guitar input. It also has FM radio and comes w/ a wired mic for karaoke fun

FLASHING DJ LIGHTS: The bluetooth party speaker with lights on wheels features multi color flashing disco LED lights that will add life to any occasion which is great for patio parties or gatherings at night when a colorful presence is noticeable

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: This Pyle PA speaker with microphone is great for karaoke, stage performances, & crowd control. It is fully portable w/ a built-in rechargeable battery, rolling wheels, & extending handle so you can take it anywhere you go