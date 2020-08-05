Pyle 15.6-Inch 1080p LED TV | Ultra HD TV | LED Hi Res Widescreen Monitor with HDMI Cable RCA Input | LED TV Monitor | Audio Streaming | Mac PC | Stereo Speakers | HD TV Wall Mount (PTVLED15)



Price: $108.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 05:02:47 UTC – Details)



Pyle Model : PTVLED1515. 6 LED TV – HD Flat Screen TV15. 6 LED TV – HD Television with 1080p Support Features: Full HD 1080p Support Wide screen Hi-Res Display Selectable Multi-Viewing Display Modes Built-in Full Range Stereo Speakers Stream Audio and View Image Collections Input Interface: HDMI, RCA (L/R) Audio, VGA/PC, PC Audio, RF (Antenna)Output Interface: Optical (Digital) Audio, Headphones Removable Base Stand for Wall Mounting Includes Full Function Remote Control-Chip, Closed Caption & Sleep Timer Functions Top Panel Button Controls Works with Mac & Specs: Screen Size: 15. 6 -inch (Diagonal)Screen Display Type: LED Backlight Display Resolution: 1366 x 768Signal Support: 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p, 480iDisplay Modes: 16: 9, 4: 3, Zoom, Cinema Viewing Angle: 45° Vertical, 90° Horizontal Speaker Power: (2) 3 Watt, 4Ω T. H. D. +N: ＜10% @1KHzRefresh Rate: 60HzTV Tuner: ATSC/ Time: 8msMax. Color: 262KContrast: 600: 1 (8000: 1 Dynamic)Brightness: 200 cd/m2Universal VESA Mounting Compatibility (75mmx75mm)Remote Control Battery Operated, Requires (2) x ‘ AAA, Included Power: 100/240V, 50/60HzTotal Monitor Display Panel Dimensions (L x W x H): 14. 7 x 1. 5 x 9. 6Stand Base Plate (L x W): 7. 8 x 4. 7The Pyle 15. 6 LED TV – HD Television with 1080p Support – Full HD 1080p Support – Widescreen Hi-Res Display – Selectable Multi-Viewing Display Modes – Built-in Full Range Stereo Speakers – Stream Audio and View Image Collections – Input Interface: HDMI, RCA (L/R) Audio, VGA/PC, PC Audio, RF (Antenna) – Output Interface: Optical (Digital) Audio, Headphones – Removable Base Stand for Wall Mounting – Includes Full Function Remote Control – V-Chip, Closed Caption & Sleep Timer Functions – Top Panel Button Controls – Works with Mac & PC – Technical Specs: – Screen Size: 15. 6 -inch (Diagonal) – Screen Display Type: LED Backlight – Display Resolution: 1366 x 768.

UPDATED VISUAL DISPLAY: The Pyle LED TV has a full HD 1080p widescreen hi-res display creating a more expansive spectrum of colors, creating a more realistic picture

UPGRADED CONTENT: The HD LED TV allows you to stream audio, as well as view image collections easily The HD TV is compatible & works well with both Mac & PC

EASILY MOUNTS ON WALL: Save space in your home and opt for a clean design with the Pyle LED TV monitor A removable base stand makes mounting to the wall a simple process

LOADED WITH PERKS: The LED TV screen features a V-chip, closed caption option, top panel button controls & sleep timer functions Also included in the set is a full function LED TV remote control

HOME ENTERTAINMENT CENTER: The TV HD boasts multi-viewing modes & built-in full range stereo speakers Also included are HDMI & RCA inputs for further customization