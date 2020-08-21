Pyle 15.6-Inch 1080p LED TV | Ultra HD TV | LED Hi-Res Widescreen Monitor with HDMI Cable RCA Input | LED TV Monitor | Audio Streaming | Mac PC | Stereo Speakers | HD TV Wall Mount PTVLED15.5



Price: $109.96 - $104.96

(as of Aug 21,2020 23:31:49 UTC – Details)



Features: Full HD 1080p Support Widescreen Hi-Res Display Selectable Multi-Viewing Display Modes Built-in Full Range Stereo Speakers Stream Audio and View Image Collections Input Interface: HDMI, RCA (L/R) Audio, VGA/PC, PC Audio, RF (Antenna) Output Interface: Optical (Digital) Audio, Headphones Removable Base Stand for Wall Mounting Includes Full Function Remote Control V-Chip, Closed Caption & Sleep Timer Functions Auto Sleep / Standby Power Saving Mode Function Top Panel Button Controls Works with Mac & PC

UPGRADED CONTENT: The HD LED TV allows you to stream audio, as well as view image collections easily. The HD TV is compatible & works well with both Mac & PC.

EASILY MOUNTS ON WALL: Save space in your home and opt for a clean design with the Pyle LED TV monitor. A removable base stand makes mounting to the wall a simple process.

LOADED WITH PERKS: The LED TV screen features a V-chip, closed caption option, top panel button controls & sleep timer functions. Also included in the set is a full function LED TV remote control.

HOME ENTERTAINMENT CENTER: The TV HD boasts multi-viewing modes & built-in full range stereo speakers. Also included are HDMI & RCA inputs for further customization.

Wireless communication technology: Radio Frequency