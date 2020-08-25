PwC pledges to review fraud detection after Wirecard scandal shakes industry

The worldwide chairman of PwC has actually promised to “aggressively” review how the company can much better hunt for scams following Wirecard and other accounting scandals.

“We want to make sure we’re moving forward [on the detection of fraud] to ensure the relevance of the profession,” stated Bob Moritz, who has actually run the accounting and advisory giant for 4 years.

“Wirecard is yet another example of the fact we need to look at this and do it aggressively over the next few years,” he stated.

The audit occupation has actually come under analysis following a series of prominent business failures and accounting scandals, topped by the collapse of German payments processor Wirecard inJune Wirecard’s long time auditor was Big Four company EY, which stated that 3rd parties had actually supplied it with incorrect paperwork in connection with the German business’s 2019 audit.

Mr Moritz stated PwC had to “double down” on the quality of its audits throughout the coronavirus pandemic as financiers “have needed more and better trusted information from corporates” offered the financial chaos let loose by the crisis.

Mass remote working and increased monetary pressure on services have actually increased the danger of fraud throughout the crisis.

The remarks from Mr Moritz came as PwC exposed on Tuesday that its worldwide …