Putting tips: Luke Donald, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau provide advice | Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood provide a sequence of drills that can be utilized to attain extra success on the greens

Bryson DeChambeau, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood are among the many golfers to have visited the Sky Zone to supply their hints and tips about learn how to enhance your placing.

The world’s high gamers often come into our purpose-built studio on the vary to debate the mechanics of their swing and clarify how they work on their recreation, in addition to to share advice to go onto amateurs watching the protection on Sky Sports Golf.

With the Zen Green additionally there to permit gamers to exhibit breaking putts and an entire lot extra, we have gone by way of the Sky Sports archives to look again at one of the best of the placing advice given.

DeChambeau gave a exceptional masterclass on the scientific method he takes to placing throughout an prolonged placing session with David Livingstone forward of the 2018 Players Championship, whereas Westwood shared the routine he goes by way of on the greens to higher his probability of holing a putt.

Donald talked in regards to the significance of strong contact when judging the velocity and line of a putt, whereas additional placing steerage from the likes of Matt Wallace and Francesco Molinari is accessible to look at on YouTube!

