Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should be based on the results of the talks, in this regard the parties have not fixed anything yet, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a briefing.

“In order to talk about the meeting of the two presidents, first it is necessary to do the homework, that is, it is necessary to summarize and agree on the results of the negotiations. “No significant progress has been made yet, the parties have nothing to fix, there are no agreements that they can register,” Peskov said.