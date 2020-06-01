Putin wishes Pashinyan ‘speedy recovery’ from coronavirus – Armenian News

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the event of birthday. During the phone dialog held in the present day the Russian chief wished good well being and success to the Armenian lleader, in addition to a speedy restoration to him and his relations from the novel coronavirus, Armenpress studies, citing the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the cellphone discuss PM Pashinyan and President Putin exchanged views on the present state of affairs linked with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the doable developments sooner or later. In this context they mentioned the cooperation points between the Armenian and Russian healthcare ministries. President Putin highlighted Russia’s readiness to help Armenia in combating the pandemic.

Pashinyan and Putin additionally touched upon the upcoming parade, scheduled on June 24 in Moscow, on the event of the 75th anniversary of the victory within the Great Patriotic War. The Armenian PM thanked for the current invitation on this event. He expressed hope that he’ll get well earlier than that occasion and can be capable of attend all of the celebrations.