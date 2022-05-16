Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

In his speech, the Russian President noted. «Dear Nicole Vladimir, We are in constant contact with you to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda and regional issues. However, there are always many questions, which is obvious, indicates the intensity of our dialogue. At the beginning of our bilateral talks, I would like to note that over the past year we have seen a significant increase in trade, investments continue, and we continue to work actively on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict with our Azerbaijani counterparts. There are many questions, I am glad to have the opportunity to meet with you, to talk about all topics “:

In his turn, the RA Prime Minister noted. «Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Let me once again thank you for organizing the jubilee CSTO summit and the traditional warm reception. Of course, the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty և The 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are significant events, և I think we had a very meaningful conversation. It is very possible that this conversation is aimed at the future, the further development of our organization.

Of course, less than a month has passed since my first official visit to the Russian Federation. We had a very meaningful conversation then, և As you rightly pointed out, our bilateral agenda is so full that we can meet more often. We are in constant communication, we often have telephone conversations. In terms of the economy, I would like to note that after a certain decline in March, there is an intensification of bilateral economic ties. We see investment interest from Russian business that wants to invest in Armenia. And I know that in this matter you are encouraging Russian businessmen to invest in Armenia. I want to thank you for that.

Of course, I hope that today we will discuss issues related to regional security, stability, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as we mentioned in our joint statement, as well as the important role of the OSCE Minsk Group. I would like to share some information with you, so thank you for the meeting»:

