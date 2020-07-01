Putin slams new US sanctions aimed at ‘suffocating’ Syria – Panorama

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounces the United States for imposing new sanctions on Syria’s regimen during the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reported.

“Despite the call from the UN secretary general for easing the pressure of sanctions under pandemic conditions, Washington like Brussels decided to prolong measures against Syria,” Putin says during a televised meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on Syria.

“In addition, new sanctions presumably aimed at economically suffocating Syria have been adopted,” that he says.